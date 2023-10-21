Weather Conditions Expected to Deteriorate today. Complete Hurricane Preparations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— Hurricane Tammy at 5:00 AM was located 265 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the latest updates from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten.

Sint Maarten remains under a Hurricane Warning which means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area within the next 24 hours. Tropical storm conditions will be felt before this.

Residents and the business community must complete all necessary preparations and precautions this morning for the passing of Hurricane Tammy which is likely to start impacting Sint Maarten on Saturday afternoon and throughout the weekend.

Hurricane Tammy is expected to pass at its closest point, 35 miles east-northeast of Sint Maarten early Sunday morning, October 22, 2023.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center and hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles outward from the center. This means we can expect to feel the strongest Tropical Storm force winds if it stays on the current forecast track. Hurricane Tammy is moving towards the northwest at nine miles per hour, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Saturday.

“Please do not become complacent as further strengthening can take place and we must continue to be prepared for changes throughout the forecast period. Stay tuned to updates.

“Residents should have their disaster supply kit in place, and all preparations to make sure your property storm/hurricane ready should be completed during the course of this morning.

“Businesses must close at 12:00 PM today, Saturday, and remain closed until further notice.

“The Ministry of VROMI (Emergency Support Function ESF-3) reports that Garbage haulers/waste collection companies are currently making a final pick up of household waste this morning as the landfill will also close at 12 pm. As such residents and businesses are asked not to put out any more garbage after the last pass today to avoid it flying around during the passage of the hurricane.

“The Civil Registry Department hereby updates that walk-ins planned for today October 21, will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for driver’s license renewals as was previously announced.

“The John Larmonie Center is the main hurricane shelter and will be open and manned by personnel as of 11:00 AM Saturday, October 21, 2023.

“Any person who feels unsafe at home can make use of the shelter for a limited period of time until the passing of Hurricane Tammy,” Jacobs added on Saturday.

Hurricane Tammy could produce three to five inches of rainfall along with storm-force winds, and hurricane-force winds depending on the forecast track.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected which could produce flash flooding in flood-prone areas and rock falls in vulnerable areas during the system's passage.

Once weather conditions start to deteriorate, motorists should be off the road network, and residents should be safely at home to ride out the passing of Hurricane Tammy.

Continue to monitor weather forecasts as we continue to provide updates as Hurricane Tammy approaches.

Stay tuned to updates via the official government platforms, government, and Met Office websites, social media pages, and SXMGOV radio 107.9 FM.

l will continue to update you periodically to ensure you are well-informed. Until the next update, do stay safe Sint Maarten.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike. The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane.

