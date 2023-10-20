Weather / Tropical Storm Tammy / Change into Red Level “Cyclone Warning” Tomorrow at 12:00 P.M. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— On Friday, October 20, 2023, at 5:24 p.m., the phenomenon was positioned 589 km from Saint-Martin and 555 km from Saint-Barthélemy. A little before noon today, the system strengthened and became a Category 1 hurricane.

Tammy's movement speed increased and slowed down to 11 km/h. Its passage closest to the islands is scheduled for Saturday evening and it cannot be ruled out that it will continue to strengthen.

Winds:

• Gusts of 70 km/h were recorded today. The wind will continue to rise gradually. It should reach an average speed of 90 to 100 km/h this Saturday.

with possible gusts to 140 km/h in the evening, especially if the phenomenon passes closer to our islands, which is however not the most likely scenario.

Rain:

• Stormy showers will accompany the phenomenon and its surroundings, amplifying to starting Saturday evening with a peak of rainy activity expected this Sunday, as well as Monday morning. The estimated quantities are currently being studied.

Sea :

• The sea became rough with troughs close to 3 m in a light easterly swell.

energy. Hollows of 5 m were measured off the coast of Saint-Martin.

This trend will become widespread during the night from Saturday to Sunday and will then subside very quickly, gradually from Monday.

The trajectory forecasts remain on a passage planned to the east of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, the two islands are still in the cone of uncertainty. Therefore, the entire population must prepare for any possibility, even slight, of a passage directly. As a result, the Prefet decided to move to the “Cyclone Red” vigilance level tomorrow,

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m.

The security and emergency services of the communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin,

as well as all the actors gathered at the operational center of the prefecture, are all mobilized and attentive to this cyclone, as well as to the evolution of the situation on our islands. The

population must inform themselves regularly and take all necessary measures mentioned in the individual behavioral measures recommended by the prefecture.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44084-weather-tropical-storm-tammy-change-into-red-level-cyclone-warning-tomorrow-at-12-00-p-m.html