Website Care Caribbean about studying and working in the healthcare. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Care Caribbean website is a platform for pupils, students and healthcare professionals. The site focuses on studying and working in healthcare and the social domain. The prospective student of Medicine, Physiotherapy or Social Work can receive practical tips and experiences from other Caribbean students and young professionals. The healthcare professional can get an impression of the vacancies on the islands via the employer profiles.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45406-website-care-caribbean-about-studying-and-working-in-the-healthcare.html