WeConnect receives donation from Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. | SMN NEWS

The WeConnect Foundation has received a donation of over 17 thousand euros from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) in The Hague. This is part of the ministry's year-end gift. On March 28, WeConnect chairman Gilbert Isabella and director Tanja Fraai accepted the festive check. It was handed over by Mark de Boer, deputy secretary general of the ministry, and Roald Lapierre, director general of Kingdom Relations.

