White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) Hosts Symposium to Strengthen Primary Healthcare on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) Hosts Symposium to Strengthen Primary Healthcare on Sint Maarten The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) hosted a successful symposium on December 1st dedicated to strengthening primary healthcare on Sint Maarten. This symposium, held at the Belair community center, was organized in tribute to the remarkable tenure of Mr. Michel Soons, the retiring chairman of the WYCCF Board, who has served the foundation steadfastly for 33 years. Approximately 100 healthcare (and allied) professionals came together to partake in this event. The symposium commenced with an insightful lecture by Parveen Boertje of SZV, enlightening attendees about prevention and health literacy. Her message that prevention is not only a benefit, but a country’s value was well received, as was her proposal of a “mini-med school” to foster a culture of health and wellness. Dr. Adacia Bourne, a local family physician who last year returned to Sint Maarten, expounded upon the importance of primary healthcare to achieve healthy communities. She delivered a clear picture of what the ideal practice of a General Practitioner can look like, and how this will positively impact the health of our community.

