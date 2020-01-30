WHO declares the Coronavirus 2019-nCoV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee met on Thursday and declared the Coronavirus 2019-nCoV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), said on Thursday.

What does this mean for Sint Maarten? Ministry VSA along with its stakeholders and other relevant government ministries will continue to make preparations for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of 2019-nCoV infection.

