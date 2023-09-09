Why is GEBE not Switching over to Prepaid Electricity? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— For approximately one year, I, URSM Candidate Julian Rollocks Jr., have introduced and discussed the proposal of GEBE offering prepaid electricity service to the general public of St. Maarten. I believe that a prepaid system is very much needed due to GEBE’s ongoing issues with billing. The prepaid system is a “pay as you go” system which is beneficial to the consumer in many different ways. If GEBE were to introduce a prepaid system, it would offer an excellent opportunity to offer relief to the citizens of St. Maarten, especially to the senior citizens of our nation.

