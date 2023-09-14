WIB announces launch of Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Islands Bank and Mastercard proudly launched “Bankomatiko+ (Bankomatiko plus) Mastercard debit card”, which will replace the current Bankomatiko/Maestro card. The launch took place at Emilio’s restaurant in the landmark Flamboyant rich Emilio Wilson estate. Several prominent members of the community as well as bank managers were invited to this event.

The new Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card brings more of the best to the cardholder with a number of additional benefits such as: Wider acceptance anywhere in the world; the possibility to also make online purchases with One Time Passcode (OTP) technology & continued earning of Fun Miles on all local purchases. The Bankomatiko+ card comes in three versions: (Standard, Premium, and Business) to serve varied client needs. More information and distinguishing features of the new series of the Bankomatiko Plus Mastercard debit cards are available on WIB’s website: wib-bank.net

Within a few weeks, , Windward Islands Bank will start with the roll-out of the new Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit cards to clients with the present Bankomatiko card. Clients can easily and automatically activate the new card with the first use of the card and using the same PIN that they have grown accustomed to with their existing Bankomatiko/Maestro debit card. Replacement of the present card with the new Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card will take place in phases, which will be publicized.

“Thanks to greatly expanded partnerships with Mastercard and Fun Miles, WIB is able to offer this best-in-class series of debit card products. We are proud to mention that our Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card is the only debit card in St. Maarten and the Dutch Caribbean that provides the user with Fun Miles for all their local purchases,” says Solange Kohinor, Operations Head at the Windward Islands Bank. In his opening address, WIB Country Head, Derek Downes emphasized the role that WIB continues to play as a leader of innovation and offering clients alternatives to traditional banking. With the strong support of MCB Management, and partnerships with Mastercard and Fun Miles, WIB continues its slogan as being your partner in progress. The new cards were unveiled by WIB Country Head Derek Downes, WIB Operations Head Solange Kohinor, MCB Senior Project Manager David Frans.

Following, the unveiling of the cards Country Head of WIB, Mr. Derek Downes presented donations totaling NAf. 5,000.00 to Sint Maarten Vocational School (NAF. 2,500.00) & Sint Maarten Academy (NAF 2,500.00) for the purchase of air conditioning units for their classrooms. Schools have been crying out for airconditioned classrooms and WIB wants to lead the way as a good corporate citizen and hopes other businesses will follow, WIB Country Head Derek Downes stated.

The pictures provide a view of the event and announcement of the MCB Bankomatiko+ Mastercard debit card.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43820-wib-announces-launch-of-bankomatiko-mastercard-debit-card.html