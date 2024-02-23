WIB financing Ocean Tower on Simpson Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Islands Bank (WIB), a leading financial institution committed to fostering community growth, proudly announces its substantial financing for a groundbreaking beachfront development project. This landmark initiative encompasses a blend of commercial units and 54 opulent luxury apartments, elevating the coastal landscape to new heights.

The project, strategically located along the pristine beach of Simpson bay, is set to redefine seaside living and create a vibrant hub for commerce and luxury residence. WIB is proud to play a pivotal role in supporting this visionary endeavor, reflecting our dedication to fostering economic prosperity and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

As a key financial partner, WIB brings a wealth of expertise and resources to ensure the successful realization of this ambitious project. The development's commercial units promise to be a dynamic space for businesses to thrive, while the 54 luxury apartments will set a new standard for coastal living, blending modern design with breathtaking ocean views.

Daisy Carolus- WIB’s Country Head states, "We are excited to be part of this landmark project that not only transforms the physical landscape but also contributes to the economic vitality of the area. WIB is committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting positive impacts, and this development aligns perfectly with our vision for sustainable growth."

The project's construction is ongoing and being developed by the Gioia Group; a well-established developer on Sint Maarten with over 30+ year track record of successful project development

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44719-wib-financing-ocean-tower-on-simpson-bay.html