WIBDirect clients urged to migrate to new Online banking platform. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— WIB is presently in the process of migrating its “WIBDirect small business” clients to its new Online banking platform. As of September 15th, all clients must be migrated to the new platform. For the past 6 weeks, the Bank has been corresponding directly with its WIBDirect platform clients with the necessary information to facilitate the migration. The Bank has set up a team of six (6) Online banking experts; located at the Pondfill location, where clients can make an appointment or walk in to receive assistance with migrating to the new platform.

Rolando Tobias, WIB’s General Manager of Retail, explained that the migration is a massive undertaking and that the team of experts, which includes two (2) experts from the parent group in Curacao is available daily to assist clients. “What we notice is that clients tend to wait until the last few days to come in for assistance and then we will have the challenge of not being able to assist in a timely manner; he stated. WIB will also open this Saturday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm where two (2) experts will render assistance for those business owners who may not be able to make it during the week; Tobias stated.

The Bank also has demonstration videos as well as a support line (546-2895) for clients who have already migrated. Clients who have not migrated after the September 15th deadline will have to apply for the new online banking platform. As such, WIB encourages clients to make use of this period and come in to complete the migration process.

The Bank appreciates the understanding and cooperation from business clients during the migration period.

