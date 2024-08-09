WICSU-PSU Raises Urgent Concerns Over Ongoing GEBE Power Outages and Impact on Workers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) wishes to express its deep concern regarding the persistent and disruptive power outages experienced across St. Maarten due to the ongoing challenges faced by GEBE, the island's sole electricity provider. As representatives of the hardworking men and women of this country, we find it necessary to voice the growing frustration and anxiety felt by our members and the wider workforce.

