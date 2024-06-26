WINAIR continues negotiations with Curacao for increased flights. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: —- The Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, announced that St. Maarten Civil Aviation has been discussing with Curacao’s Civil Aviation to grant WINAIR an increase of four additional flights weekly.

Marten Heyliger said that Curacao has thus far allowed WINAIR to add the four additional flights for the next two to three weeks as they continue their negotiations.

Last week, when JetAir announced that it had filed bankruptcy, WINAIR immediately went into action by requesting additional flights, but they were refused. However, Curacao’s Civil Aviation agreed to grant WINAIR permission for three months, not permanently, as requested.

Marten Heyliger said St. Maarten will continue its negotiations regarding the conditions; however, it will also continue its fight to get the additional flights permanently.

However, SMN News has learned that another airline filed a court case against St. Maarten Civil Aviation. That case is expected to be heard on Thursday.

