WINAIR former Pilot Michel Hodge passed away. | SMN News

MARIGOT:—Former Pilot of WINAIR and member of the Supervisory Board of Directors Michel Hodge passed away on Saturday night in Guadeloupe.

SMN News understands that Hodge suffered a heart attack and was flown to Guadeloupe of medical treatment where he succumbed.

SMN News extends deepest condolences to his wife, children, and other relatives during their bereavement.

