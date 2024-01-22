WINAIR Passengers The First to use New Check-In Hall at Princess Juliana International Airport. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Passengers to Saba and St. Eustatius were in for a surprise when they were welcomed to the new check-in hall this morning by Management and Staff of Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) and Winair. Starting today, Winair’s passengers will enjoy an improved check-in experience when traveling from Princess Juliana Airport Airport (SXM). The improvements come as the next step in the reopening of the terminal building.

