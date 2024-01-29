Windward Island Teachers Union (WITU) Marks 50 Years of Dedication and Advocacy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Island Teachers Union (WITU) proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking half a century of unwavering dedication to its members and the advancement of education across the region. As President of WITU, Stuart Johnson reflects on this milestone, he expresses profound appreciation for the solid foundation that has made the union a formidable force in representing its members.

Since its inception, WITU has continually evolved and grown, becoming a beacon of support and advocacy for educators on St. Maarten. Johnson looks back on the numerous recent achievements that stand as a testament to the union's strength and commitment to its members' welfare and professional development.

To commemorate this significant milestone, WITU will continue to organize a series of celebratory activities throughout the year dedicated to the 50th anniversary.

