PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is pleased to announce the commencement of the board election process for the upcoming term. This critical event will determine the leadership and direction of the union for the next tenure.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44622-windward-islands-teachers-union-witu-announces-board-election.html