Windward Roads B.V. Donates Five Fans to Local Day Care Amidst Power Outages | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In response to the recent power outages affecting our community, Windward Roads is pleased to announce the donation of five high-quality rechargeable fans to Tiny Tots Collage Day Care & Pre-School. The donation aims to help maintain a safe and comfortable environment for the children during these challenging times.

