Winners of single use plastic logo announced. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— – The Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) finalized its “single-use plastic” logo competition on Monday 15th June 2020. The competition was held between all primary and secondary school students under 18 and centered around sharing an important message about the dangers of single-use plastic, namely St. Maarten Plastic-Free by 2023 and the 3R’s (Reduce, Re-use & Recycle).

The winners of the competition were: Cheyla Adams (Christian Hillside School) in 1st place, Aquilla Pemberton (St. Maarten Academy High school) in 2nd, and Noor Masoud (Methodist Agogic Centre) in 3rd place.

