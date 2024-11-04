Winners of the Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition Announced. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:— The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is thrilled to announce the results of the 2024 Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition, a successful event where primary schools and young nature enthusiasts from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten came together to expand their knowledge of nature through learning and competition.

