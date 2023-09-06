WITU is concerned about the proposed National Health Insurance for St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The President of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU), Stuart Johnson, has voiced serious concerns about the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) in St. Maarten. Mr. Johnson's concerns highlight issues related to public awareness, the quality of healthcare services, access to preventative care, medication policies, and the impact on the vulnerable in our country.

One of the primary concerns raised by Mr. Johnson is the lack of public awareness regarding the NHI program. He emphasized the importance of transparent communication to ensure that all citizens are informed about the changes and implications of the new proposed healthcare system. Johnson asked, “When will a series of town hall meetings be convened in the various districts?”

