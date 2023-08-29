WITU to host General Membership Meeting on Thursday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is announcing its upcoming General Membership Meeting, scheduled to take place this Thursday. This meeting will bring together the esteemed members of WITU to discuss critical matters, share insights, and chart a collective course toward advancing education and further fostering the welfare of educators.

The General Membership Meeting will convene on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the WITU Office.

