Working in the Caribbean – Information Session for the National Career Fair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Minister Plenipotentiary, Rene Violenus, and his cabinet have reached out both to the Council of Ministers and the Sint Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) regarding one of their economic outreach activities that has the potential of contributing to the labor market issue on Sint Maarten, namely “De Nationale Carrièrebeurs.”

The Minister Plenipotentiary personally initiated constructive discussions with the Dutch company Memory Group, the main company for the National Career Fair that promotes “Working in the Caribbean.”

The main goal is to mobilize the diaspora of Sint Maarten in the Netherlands so that talented persons return and contribute to the national development of their country.

On Thursday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m., a live presentation for organizations and companies is scheduled at the Government Administration Building, room 1 + 2.

The information will be about the on- and offline talent acquisition and the process of creating profiles to be matched with an employer will be provided. There will also be feedback from employees from last year talking about their experience(s).

In addition, the Prime Minister/Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Arthur Lambriex, have been invited to join the information sessions underlining the mutual interest in making this initiative a success.

Interested in joining Thursday, November 30 information session, you can send an email to

As part of the promotion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Memory Group, Geert Nab, and the Chief Operations Officer (COO) Mylene Van Puffelen, are currently conducting a tour within the Caribbean.

On November 2, the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, and the Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson were briefed on the significance of the Career Fair and were introduced to the CEO and COO of the company Memory Group.

The company, which has organized more than 50 career fairs in the Netherlands, has recently received the “Corporate Live Wire Innovation in Recruitment Services” Award 2023 which event was held on August 30, 2023, in London.

As a result, they will receive even more international recognition for their innovative recruitment services that will benefit employers and training institutes from Sint Maarten in 2024 and beyond, this according to Memory Group.

“De Nationale Carrièrebeurs” is the largest career event in the Netherlands, with different career sections of which “Working in the Caribbean” is one of them.

Various employers of Sint Maarten already committed themselves which includes the Port Sint Maarten Group, the Council of Advice, the General Pension Fund (APS), and the Public Prosecutors Office.

Over 15,000 visitors are expected at the Fair, which is scheduled for March 22 and 23, 2024 in the Amsterdam RAI, the Netherlands.

For more information: www.carierebeurs.nl

