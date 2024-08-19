World Bank approves $10 million wastewater project in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Washington, D.C.:— The Government of Sint Maarten, the National Recovery Program Bureau and the World Bank have signed a $10 Million agreement aimed at improving water quality and quantity in Sint Maarten, with an additional $15 million to be financed by the Government of Sint Maarten, through a co-financing loan from the Government of the Netherlands.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45853-world-bank-approves-10-million-wastewater-project-in-sint-maarten.html