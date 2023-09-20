World Bank Delegation Impressed with R4CR. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A World Bank mission, led by Mr. Alex Kamurase visited Sint Maarten from September 11 to 15, 2023 to assess the progress of the Resources for Community Resilience program (R4CR). The delegation also included Ms. Natalia Bavio, a Financial Consultant, and Ms. Chanelle Fingal, a Social Development Consultant. Their primary objectives were to evaluate the overall progress, operational implementation, and compliance of the R4CR program with the World Bank’s standards in the key areas of financial management, procurement, and social and environmental safeguards.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43858-world-bank-delegation-impressed-with-r4cr.html