World Tuberculosis Day: “Yes! We can end TB!” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—  Sunday, March 24, marked World Tuberculosis Day (TB) under the theme, “Yes! We can end TB!”

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44893-world-tuberculosis-day-yes-we-can-end-tb.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY