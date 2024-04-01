Worship Explosion 2024 Set for April 6. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Outstanding Sound presents the first edition of their flagship event, entitled “Worship Explosion 2024” (WE-2024), on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the OLAM Convention Centre in Cole Bay. This experience will feature various local singers and music bands, headlined by multi-award-winning, international gospel sensation Samuel Medas, in a night of explosive praise and worship. The event provides an all-around, high-quality concert experience for gospel music lovers while motivating and inspiring our home-grown upcoming artists through art exposure and opportunities for meaningful networking.

Samuel Medas’ return to Sint Maarten is highly anticipated in this region, especially with his upcoming new studio album due for release in the same week. The lineup of ministers for the evening includes the singing group Elysian, the Total Restoration dance ministry of the Christian Fellowship Church, the Haitian dancers Groupe Mission Pour Christ (GMPC), psalmist Jervier Honore, and dancers Shining Light Arts Ministry (SLAM) of Christ Ambassadors Ministries International, Bro Bless, and the vibrant Unison Band.

Worship Explosion 2024 promises a spiritually uplifting experience for Sint Maarten/Saint Martin and the surrounding islands. Outstanding Sound is a sound rental and gospel entertainment company established in the St. Maarten/St community. Martin since 2015. As a part of their social responsibility, they strive to encourage, motivate, and create opportunities for young people to develop their talents in the music and creative arts industry.

