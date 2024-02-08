WYCCF celebrates staff appreciation at Emilio’s Restaurant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— WYCCF hosted a great New Year’s staff party at Emilio's Restaurant on Saturday, January 27th, to express gratitude and celebrate the dedication of its exceptional staff. The evening was a delightful affair, filled with unity, laughter, and appreciation for the hard work and commitment of our healthcare professionals. Just like last year, Emilio's Restaurant provided the perfect setting for a night of festivities, featuring an elegant dinner buffet, an open bar, and great music by DJ Bryson.

The New Year’s party was also a celebration of the 33 years of dedicated service of the WYCCF retiring board chairman, Michel Soons. Everyone was able to say farewell to him and the new chairman Jon Duijnstee and vice chair Dana Kweekel were welcomed by the teams. Many businesses donated generously to the event by gifting prizes for the staff. These were won with a raffle and a modeling contest. Prizes were also won for best dressed, with everyone looking gorgeous, making it difficult for the jury to determine a winner.

As the clock struck 1 AM, the night concluded with heartfelt thanks to our sponsors, (ADD sponsors) Emilio's Restaurant, and, most importantly, our dedicated staff. The event was a resounding success, reinforcing the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie that defines the WYCCF. We extend our sincere appreciation to our board and all the sponsors who made this evening possible: Travel Planners, Winair, Divi Hotel, Mr. Richard Hazel, Boolchands, Mango, Nectar, Grace Collection, La Samanna Hotel, Klass Electronics, Grant Thornton, Sieben, Ralph Lauren Polo, and Christina Boutique.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44660-wyccf-celebrates-staff-appreciation-at-emilio-s-restaurant.html