WYCCF is organizing the 12th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, January 20th, 2023, from 4-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes the 12th edition of its Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen, and learn through shared experiences. This meeting will have a special focus on data and tools: We have WYCCF social worker Minerva Maccow giving a presentation on the application process for care at the WYCCF, and a team of WYCCf interns presenting the results of their Dementia research project. As always, the WYCCF will provide drinks and snacks, and the event is open to everyone.

