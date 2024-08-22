WYCCF is organizing the 15th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday, August 24th, 2023, from 2:30-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) will organize the 15th edition of its Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen, and learn through shared experiences. This meeting will start with collectively watching the movie: ‘’The Father’’, about a father struggling with Alzheimer’s disease and his relationship with his daughter. Afterward, we’ll commence with the ‘normal’ meeting, where we will discuss the movie and leave room to share experiences, ask questions, and share best practices. Everyone is welcome to join the film or the meeting afterward at 4 PM. As always, the WYCCF will provide drinks and snacks (popcorn), and the event is open to everyone.

