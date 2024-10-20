Xtratight Breakthrough Talent 2024 – A Resounding Success Showcasing St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Madame Estate:— Xtratight Breakthrough Talent 2024 was an incredible success, with a huge turnout celebrating the finest youth talents from across the island. The event featured 19 finalists across five categories: Rap, Singing, Instrument, Dance Technique, and Dance Urban. These young stars left their hearts on stage, showcasing their immense talent and passion.

The Winners are Rap Category Winner: David Graham and Runner-up: Sylvain Henry, Dance Tech Categoryn Winner: Shannell Bucknor and Runner-up: Mai Angel Martis, Dance Urban Category Winner: Ian Soriano and Runner-up: Amalia Emmanuel, Instrument Category Winner: Juan Rengel and Runner-up: Shanelle Jean and Singing Category with History-making Winners (Tie): Dejahnique Hodge-Webster and Kaynola Miller.

In addition to the talent categories, special awards included the SMS Campaign courtesy of TelEM; Winner: Mai-Angel Martis and TikTok Challenge Winner: Dejahnique Hodge-Webster. For the first time in Breakthrough history, the Singing Category had a tie, marking a milestone moment for the competition.

Mr. Bertaux "Rude" Fleming, the visionary behind Breakthrough, took a moment to thank the community for their unwavering support. He emphasized the importance of continuing to uplift and invest in the youth, noting that performances like these are vital to their growth. He said, "It’s a great feeling to see the youth perform once again on the big stage, and this is something we must nurture."

Special thanks were extended to Mr. Peter J. Gittens, who did an outstanding job as Master of Ceremonies, having been with Breakthrough from the beginning. Fleming concluded by saying, "Breakthrough is back! Stay tuned for the 2025 dates."

A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors: TelEm, Motorworld, Ingot, Climb, Red Cross St. Maarten, Krauline, KFC, TV15, Faith FM, X104, Benjamin Photography, the Coaches, Judges, and the entire Xtratight Team.

