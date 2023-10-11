Xtratight Entertainment Presents Calypso Lounge: A Night of Kasio and Comedy. | SMN NEWS

Madame Estate — Get ready for an unforgettable night of rhythm, laughter, and pure entertainment as Xtratight Entertainment proudly presents the highly anticipated Calypso Lounge, an event dedicated to celebrating the vibrant fusion of Kasio and Comedy. This one-of- a-kind extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, at the prestigious Aleeze Convention Center.

