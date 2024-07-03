Y2X Celebrates 21 Years of Impacting & Transforming Lives, at Vie L’Ven. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Youth to Xtreme (Y2X), the Youth Wing of Victorious Living Foundation, celebrated 21 years of impacting and transforming young lives on the 21st of June, 2024, at the beautiful sales room of Vie L’Ven Luxury Resort & Residences. The visionary of Victorious Living, Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton, and co-founder of Y2X, expressed immense gratitude to the management and sales team of Vie L’Ven for affording the past and present members of Y2X, Victorious Living, and well-wishers to convene their celebration in such a welcoming, relaxing, exquisite and beautiful atmosphere. She also praised the warm hospitality team, which welcomed the celebrating guests with cocktails and lovely smiles.

Y2X was birthed in 2003 when Francis-Cotton and Andre Huie’s visions for youth development and transformation converged to impact and mold young minds and hearts. This collaboration with Huie, now CEO of Palm Branch Media, and Dr. Francis Cotton, like Francis-Cotton's collaboration with the former Ark Outreach Center in 2002, has borne remarkable and notable fruit evidenced by well-cultured and progressive youth who today are authors, Masters and Ph D. degree holders, successful entrepreneurs, NGO founders, and more. Huie shared how Y2X developed his leadership abilities, skills he now uses as CEO of his media business.

Vie L’Ven’s Diana D’Amelio, responsible for marketing, events, and special projects, expressed her admiration for Victorious Living’s work and congratulated Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton and her husband Roy Cotton, Jr., host of the popular radio show Love & Inspiration and a co-laborer in the Foundation’s mission, for their dedication and impactful service in the community.

Sales associate, Shirley van der Borden, gave the gathering a grand tour of the model showroom and shared the compelling vision of Vie L’Ven’s concept for their resort.

Y2X’ reunion and 21st anniversary celebration featured a Who’s Who in Y2Xers past and present, among whom were:

• Dr. Rolinda Carter, former Dean of the University of St. Martin, who holds a Doctorate in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and currently serves as Quality Manager of Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten;

• Dr. Ivon Valerie, an influential leader, visionary, Lead Pastor, and co-founder of Faith & Works Ministries in Sint Maarten;

• Chasen Williams, Founder and president of L.O.V.E.2.L.E.A.R.N Foundation, Immigration Officer, Entrepreneur;

• Shawn J., Award Winning Singer, Songwriter, Vocal Coach and Performing Artist;

• Judia Connor-Hunt, a bilingual teacher on the Northern Side of the island.

• Joel Wilson, who joined Y2X in 2004, expressed how he and others were empowered by being part of Y2X and that persons still meet him today and share how their lives were impacted by Y2X. He congratulated Dr. Francis Cotton and all who have contributed to Y2X over the years for their determination and hard work. Today, Wilson owns two of his own successful businesses.

The more recent members of Y2X included Erwin Romney, now a radio personality, and Stephenson Constant, Jr., who shared, as Rolinda Carter, Ph. D., how Y2X helped to transform his life. Stacey Blijden, who’ll be traveling shortly to the Netherlands to further her studies, also shared how Y2X positively impacted her life.

In attendance virtually were past Y2Xers: founding president Andre Huie and Judiana Richardson, an entrepreneur, English as a foreign language teacher, and English coach who shared the tremendous benefits she gained as a Y2X member, which she may have taken for granted as a youth.

Connie Francis Gumbs, founding board member of Victorious Living and initiator and coordinator of the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament, and Ms Lelia Bell, past board member of Victorious Living (VLF) and after-school instructor to past mentees in VLF’s mentorship program, were also in attendance virtually.

Nelson Els entrepreneur, a John Maxwell Coach, and a board member of Victorious Living were also in attendance and congratulated Y2X on their 21-year milestone. Dr. Nilda Arduin, a long-time friend of Francis-Cotton and owner of the building that housed the Ark Outreach Center, also expressed how impressed she was with the work of both Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton and her husband Roy Cotton, Jr.

Francis-Cotton encouraged the present Y2Xers and all past Y2Xers to collectively give back to the next generation of children and youth in dire need of mentorship, guidance, and hope. Like the X-Men who are called on in times of crisis and distress, Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton exhorted the past Y2Xers to join forces to transform the lives of this current generation of youth through a powerful next-level vision that she shared with the gathering.

Lynn Horsford-Poleon, Victorious Living’s faithful and dedicated secretary and support staff to Y2X from 2003 to 2012, was also present and shared the pivotal role that Victorious Living plays in her life and that of her family. Francis-Cotton and the Y2Xers also expressed gratitude to Lynn for her years of dedication.

Past Y2Xer, Liane Dandrade, an entrepreneur, shared the following about how Y2X shaped her life and the other Y2Xers: “The responsibilities that we were given, the opportunity to plan and organize seminars, have helped us in becoming team sports organizers, managers….”

Y2X is currently being restructured to make an even greater impact in our community through innovative and practical ways, to reach and impact this generation of youth. Francis Cotton is grateful to everyone who has contributed to Victorious Living and Y2X over the years, and thanks Mr. Glen Daniel for believing in the vision 22 years ago and came aboard then as a supporter. She also expresses gratitude to the founding board members of Victorious Living.

To support, contribute to or learn more about the vital services that Victorious Living and its youth wing Y2X offer, you may call 1-721-524-8731 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

