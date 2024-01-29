Yearly Training “Barracuda Warrior” completed. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— The yearly military training, called “Barracuda Warrior”, this year took place in Curaçao from January 15 – 29. This training brought together several units from the Dutch Caribbean Region, under which the Marine Squadron Carib from Aruba, the Marine detachment from Saint Maarten, the Boat platoon from Curacao, the Brigade in the West, and a platoon from the Curaçao military. 185 Soldiers participated in this training.

The objective of the exercise was to reinforce the cooperation between the diverse units which normally are stationed on several islands. The activities during Barracuda Warrior entail amongst other things, shooting exercises, amphibious runs (both day and night), operating in urban areas, and simulating planned and unplanned attacks.

The Soldiers from Curaçao are increasingly participating in major military exercises in the context of professionalizing the Caribbean military. In addition, joint training increases operational effectiveness.

Barracuda Warrior remains an important military exercise to promote the readiness and cohesion of maritime and land forces in the Caribbean. This supports Defense's mission in the Caribbean: rendering peace and security in the region.

