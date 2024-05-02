Young biker dies in road accident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— At about 01.30 am, police received a call concerning an accident that took place on Brouwers Road, close to the roundabout in the vicinity of Índigo Bay, where a scooter rider lost his life.

The young man, about 20 years old, lost control while going towards Cole Bay and slammed into an oncoming vehicle. He has not been identified as yet. Police only have information that he is from the French side. An investigation is being made more difficult, seeing that other riders attempted to go with the scooter at the accident scene. Further details will be given as the investigation progresses.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45087-young-biker-dies-in-road-accident.html