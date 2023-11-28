Young Talents Caribbean Region L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science: Empowering a Generation of Female Researchers. | SMN NEWS

St. Augustine, Trinidad:— “The world needs science and science needs women”. The Young Talents Caribbean Region L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science (FWIS) program is a partnership between L’Oréal Caribe, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, with the support of the Caribbean Academy of Sciences – seeking to connect the dots between Caribbean development challenges, scientific research, and female empowerment by recognizing and honoring two young scientists with an endowment of $10,000 USD to further develop their scientific endeavors.

The inaugural FWIS Awards Ceremony was held last Friday, November 24, at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad during the 23rd Biennial Conference and General Meeting 2023 of the Caribbean Academy of Science. The event attracted notable figures within the scientific community of the Caribbean, all to celebrate the achievements of two bright, accomplished, young women whose futures in STEM are still unfolding.

The 2023 FWIS recipients in the Caribbean specialize in the fields of soil science and geography contributing to research on climate change and its effects in the region.

• Sarah Buckland, PhD., whose research on climate change at the University of West Indies, Mona in Jamaica presents how its effects can be seen in agriculture, with special interest in seasonal climate patterns to manage risks during dry seasons, like the 2014-2015 droughts in Jamaica.

