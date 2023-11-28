Youth Activist from Sint Maarten Travels to UN Climate Conference Thanks to Local Support from NAGICO, Grant Thornton. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Riddhi Samtani, a youth activist and Sint Maartener will be representing the island at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai from November 30, 2023, to December 12, 2023. Part of the 35-strong Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy (CCJLA) founded earlier this year by Island Innovation and the Open Society Foundations (OSF), Samtani was one of 10 cohort members selected to take part at COP28. While in Dubai the group will participate in panel discussions, meet international delegates, and interact with other young climate leaders, providing them with additional skills and experience they can leverage to further their own work in the Caribbean.

