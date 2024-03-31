Youth from across the Caribbean unify on demands for climate justice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— 120 climate and community leaders from across the Caribbean region have collaborated to co-create and collaborate on demands for action, equity, and justice.

Young people from more than 25 Caribbean nations gathered from March 28th to 31st at the Climate Justice Camp Caribbean held in Sint Maarten to build knowledge and networks, share stories and skills and align on strategies and demands to unify the climate justice movement across the region's islands and territories.

During the camp, participants developed and followed four tracks focused on the energy sector and transition, adaptation and resilience, gender and climate justice, and marine conservation. They discussed solutions-based frameworks and established cross-border networks that will begin working together to tackle the unique challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS). This includes collaborating on policy, nature-based solutions, and community engagement strategies, as well as alignment in the lead-up to SIDS4, the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States taking place in May in St John’s, Antigua and

Barbuda.

