Youth Health Care Reminder to Participate in 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is reminding the public to participate in its 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest.

The contest is in connection with World Breastfeeding Week 2023. The contest runs until August 3, 2023. The theme is “Enabling breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents.”

To enter the contest, you can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936 = ‘youthhealthcare’ + ‘@’;

addyc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936 = addyc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_textc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936 = ‘youthhealthcare’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textc17a8df3acbfbd9db2240c91c28a5936+”;

; you must include your name, telephone number, a description of the photo and why you chose to breastfeed; and one image of you and your baby breastfeeding.

The rules for participating in the contest are photographs must not be older than two years; pictures must be submitted by the mother or partner; watermarks are not acceptable; pictures submitted after August 3, 2023, will be disqualified. Pictures will be judged, and a winner will be announced.

Breastfeeding is a natural process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world, and it is important to give parents all the support they need to give their children the best start in life. Breastfeeding is one of them.

The benefit of breastfeeding is that it delivers health, nutritional, and emotional benefits to both children and mothers, and it also helps to foster a sustainable food system and cements the bond between mother and child.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43421-youth-health-care-reminder-to-participate-in-6th-annual-breastfeeding-photo-contest.html