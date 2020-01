MARIGOT:— A young man identified only as David lost his life in a shooting in the projects in French Quarter.

Residents of the area said at least four youths allegedly were playing with a gun when the youth got shot and died on the spot. Further details on the shooting is not available.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33700-youth-shot-to-death-in-french-quarter.html