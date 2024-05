PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is preparing for the grand finale of Carnival 2024 with the anticipated Closing Carnival Jump-Up scheduled for this evening, May 5th, 2024. It is expected to commence at 8:00 PM from the Church Hill roundabout in Cul-de-Sac.

