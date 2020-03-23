35 fines of 135 euros each for motorists’ unauthorised travel | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Gendarmes clamped down in no uncertain terms on motorists and persons moving around the French side over the weekend without the mandatory waiver document in their possession.

Over the weekend 160 vehicles and 200 persons were controlled, resulting in 35 fines issued at 135 euros each. The Gendarmerie justified the action during controls after two days of warning citizens “to limit movement to save lives” unless they have the waiver document.

Citizens are reminded that if they need to move around for a specific purpose, they need to download either the personal waiver document or the professional document from the website or Facebook page of the Préfecture and fill in the appropriate boxes. The forms can be found at

http://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Actualites/LA-UNE/Actualites/Attestation-de-deplacement-derogatoire-et-justificatif-de-deplacement-professionnel?fbclid=IwAR0On_X8_IwhwfgnB1HUxvvgLxwvl8y77zy2MiHBfOfW3oY78OE_2ZL8318

The Gendarmerie confirmed that controls will continue throughout the territory to enforce the regulations. Businesses will also be monitored day and night, particularly shops in commercial areas, to prevent looting and delinquency.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/35-fines-of-135-euros-each-for-motorists-unauthorised-travel