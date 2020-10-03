6 new active cases | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Six more persons had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, October 2.

The total active cases is 80 and the total number of confirmed cases is now 674.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 84 persons who are in home isolation. Currently there are 206 people in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Three patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

Five more persons also recovered, thus bringing the total number of recoveries since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten to 572.

CPS has tested 1,041 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2,742 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In continuous efforts to achieve zero active cases, the community is advised to follow the guidelines implemented; make use of facemasks when in public places, practice social distancing of at least two meters, sanitize and wash hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings.

