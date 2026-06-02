Airport draws crowds with shopping experience event | THE DAILY HERALD

Sip & Paint event during the airport’s shopping night.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport’s operating company, PJIAE successfully hosted the second edition of its Shopping Experience on Friday evening, bringing together residents, travellers, families, and airport partners for an evening of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement.

For one evening, the airport opened its doors beyond its traditional role as a travel hub, allowing the wider community to experience the terminal while supporting airport concessionaires and local partners.

Throughout the event, visitors benefited from exclusive promotions and discounts offered by concessionaires, alongside food and beverage specials, raffles, live entertainment hosted by Gee Money, and a range of family-friendly activities. Guests explored the airport museum, purchased souvenirs, electronics and accessories, and customised their own “Love SXM” shirts on site.

A dedicated Kids Corner was set up in the check-in hall, offering entertainment and activities for younger visitors throughout the evening.

PJIAE also welcomed foster children to the event and hosted a Sip & Paint experience for senior citizens, creating inclusive moments for different community groups. Animal lovers were also engaged by a visit from SXM Paws, which brought two puppies that quickly became a highlight of the evening.

“We came for the ambiance, but of course we ended up shopping as well,” said one visitor. “It was great to see the airport transformed into a place where the entire community could come together, relax, and enjoy themselves.”

PJIAE expressed its appreciation to its concessionaires for their participation and special offers, noting that their continued partnership plays a key role in enhancing both the passenger and visitor experience.

The airport also thanked host Gee Money for maintaining the atmosphere throughout the evening, as well as volunteers who supported the event. Appreciation was further extended to the Security Department and Airport Firefighters for ensuring a safe environment, and to the Operations team for guiding passengers and visitors throughout the terminal.

Special thanks were also given to event sponsors, including Baratié, Chesterfield’s, Mooi Flower Shop, Domino’s Pizza, International Liquors & Tobacco, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, Winair, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, La Patrona Mexican Restaurant, Juliette’s Bistro, Boolchand’s, Simpson Bay Resort, Ballerina Jewelers, Windward Roads & Central Mix Concrete, Carrefour Market, Klass Electronics, and Trakx Design.

PJIAE said it remains committed to creating community-focused experiences that connect the airport with residents while showcasing its retail, dining, and service offerings. Following the success of this year’s edition, the airport said it looks forward to future Shopping Experience events.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-draws-crowds-with-shopping-experience-event