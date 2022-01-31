Airport receives three bids for passenger boarding bridges | THE DAILY HERALD

The removal of the old passenger boarding bridges in 2020.

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company PJIAE N.V. received three bids for supplying passenger boarding bridges, as part of the St. Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project. A bid-opening committee opened the electronic bids at 3:00pm Tuesday, January 25, released the airport on Monday, January 31.

According to the press release, there is considerable interest from specialised companies, resulting in the submission of three bids ranging from US $2.8 million to $4.4 million.

The announced bidders were JV Shenzhen CIMC-Tianda Airport Support Ltd. and CIMC-TIANDA Netherlands Cooperatief U.A. (out of China); SMAAK JV (St. Maarten ADELTE Anton Konstruktie), a joint venture between ADELTE Airport Technologies S.L.U. and Anton Air Support B.V. (out of Spain/the Netherlands); and TK Airport Solutions S.A. (out of Spain).

The process is being followed according to the World Bank’s procurement regulations, stated the airport’s press release.

Bidders were required to submit their bids via email to PJIAE’s Project Management Unit in an encrypted PDF file on or before the bid closing deadline of 2:00pm January 25, 2022. Meanwhile, the passwords to unlock the encrypted bids were electronically submitted separately to Baker Tilly as the independent auditor. Baker Tilly was contracted to further ensure the integrity and compliance within the guidelines of the electronic bidding process.

The passenger boarding bridges form an essential part of the St. Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, stated the press release. The bridges were damaged in 2017 during Hurricane Irma and had to be demolished. According to the press release, they will be replaced with four new passenger boarding bridges, which will enhance the passenger’s boarding process and overall experience.

The new situation will also include an upgrade with added escalators at each gate, elevators and stairs, for smooth boarding and improved operational flow.

Based on the project’s timeline, the contract will be awarded in March 2022, while the completion of the project remains for 2023.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/airport-receives-three-bids-for-passenger-boarding-bridges