BREAKING NEWS: Prosecutor demands 6 years against Theo | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Prosecutor demanded six years in prison against former politician Theo Heyliger and that he would be incarcerated with immediate effect.

Former director of construction company Windward Roads J.B. is facing one year in prison. The prosecutor also requested that both Heyliger and B. are to have reductions in their sentences due to their stays in pre-trial detention.

The other two suspects in the Larimar-I investigation R.E. and G.P. both face 140 hours of community service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/breaking-news-prosecutor-demands-6-years-against-theo