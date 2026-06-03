CariFoodFund is established | THE DAILY HERALD

At the launch.

WILLEMSTAD–An initiative aimed at boosting food security across the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has officially been launched with a working visit to Curaçao by the future chair of the newly established CariFoodFund.

Jamy Goewie, intended chair of the foundation’s supervisory board, met with farmers, financial institutions and representatives of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten as preparations move forward for the operational start.

The proposed fund will serve Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, providing financial support for agricultural and food-production projects designed to reduce the islands’ heavy dependence on imported food.

Financing Local Food Production

According to the initiative's founders, the Caribbean islands remain highly vulnerable to disruptions in global supply chains and international price fluctuations because much of their food supply is imported.

CariFoodFund aims to address that vulnerability by providing loans to entrepreneurs and organisations involved in agriculture, fisheries, food processing, and related sectors. The fund intends to support both existing businesses and new ventures that contribute to local food production.

During her visit to Curaçao, Goewie toured several agricultural and food-production operations, including Hòfi Cas Cora and Fresku Kòrsou (Bonhydroponics), where modern farming techniques are being used to grow food under the island’s dry climatic conditions. She also met with representatives of fishermen’s cooperative “Koperativa Union di Piskadó”, Soltuna and D’Farm.

Revolving Fund Model

The fund is being developed as a revolving financing mechanism, meaning that loan repayments will be reinvested into new projects, creating a sustainable source of funding for future agricultural development. To achieve that goal, the foundation is seeking partnerships with private financial institutions, including banks and pension funds in both the Caribbean and the Netherlands.

Discussions during the Curaçao visit also focused on the regulatory framework required for lending activities, including the future licensing process.

Building Economic Resilience

The initiative aligns with broader efforts by the Dutch Ministry Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK to strengthen economic resilience in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

Supporters of the project believe increased local food production can help improve food security, create jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship, and reduce dependence on imported goods.

With preparations now underway, CariFoodFund hopes to become an important financial partner for farmers, fishermen, and food producers seeking to expand local production and build a more resilient food system throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/carifoodfund-is-established