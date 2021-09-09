Central Committee meets this afternoon | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–A meeting of the Central Committee of the Island Council of St. Eustatius is scheduled to take place at V.A. Lopes Legislative Hall at 2:00pm today, Thursday, September 9.

Ratification of the decision list of June 24 and incoming documents will be discussed during the meeting.

Other topics on the agenda are the Rent Commission, the rent regulation and rental subsidy regulation, the Land Policy Statia 2021, and announcements by the Executive Council and the government commissioners.

Everyone can inspect the documents pertaining to the meeting at the office of the Island Registry at the Government Guesthouse or at website

www.statiagovernment.com.

The Central Committee meeting will be transmitted live on radio station Statia 92.3FM.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/central-committee-meets-this-afternoon