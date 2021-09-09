Central Committee meets this afternoon | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–A meeting of the Central Committee of the Island Council of St. Eustatius is scheduled to take place at V.A. Lopes Legislative Hall at 2:00pm today, Thursday, September 9.
Ratification of the decision list of June 24 and incoming documents will be discussed during the meeting.
Other topics on the agenda are the Rent Commission, the rent regulation and rental subsidy regulation, the Land Policy Statia 2021, and announcements by the Executive Council and the government commissioners.
Everyone can inspect the documents pertaining to the meeting at the office of the Island Registry at the Government Guesthouse or at website
The Central Committee meeting will be transmitted live on radio station Statia 92.3FM.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/central-committee-meets-this-afternoon
In the Netherlands a school parliament of pupils has more power.
The only purpose Knops has for this no-decision, no-use-for institution is that it binds the hands of opposition members. With gifts, intentions, promises, fancy trips they get involved in the power-game without the power to make decisions. It is the old trick with the carrot on a stick.
Thus they have put themselves the muzzles on their faces. And as donkeys, they walk obedient behind the government commissioners.
They have compromised themselves severely, so people will notice that nothing comes out of their hands.
The discussion about the extra payments for the commissioners is a good example. The island council may think and speak, but cannot do any thing against it, can’t even decide about it.
And quit clear is that when hot political or emotional items are in the news and in the minds of the people, they keep their mouth shut. Not to annoy their masters.
What is the difference with 158 years ago?