Council of Ministers met with Winair on travel restrictions | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the COM during the meeting.

Members of the WINAIR board.

PHILIPSBURG–Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and the Council of Ministers on Sunday met with the board of national carrier Winair on the travel restrictions instituted by government to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting with WINAIR board provided an update on how the travel restrictions imposed by governments on both sides of the island have impacted their ability to fill flights.

The recent closure of schools on both sides of the island has also had an impact on the scheduling of Winair’s crew members. As recommended Jacobs, Winair’s management has heightened its hygiene protocol disinfecting all aircraft before and after every flight.

The board assured government of its availability in the event that transportation of technical and medical assistance is requested. The transport of patients from Saba and Sint Eustatius to St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) will continue as scheduled. Winair will also continue to facilitate flights only for transit passengers through St. Maarten that need to make international connecting flights.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/council-of-ministers-met-with-winair-on-travel-restrictions-2