COVID-19 cases on the decline | THE DAILY HERALD

~ 22 recoveries ~

PHILIPSBURG–A total of 22 persons have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday, November 16.

With a confirmed six new positive cases, the country’s total number of active cases is now 58 and the total number of confirmed cases is now 939.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 51 persons who are in home isolation. There are 212 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

Seven patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 24.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 857.

CPS has tested 1,331 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 7,088 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-cases-on-the-decline