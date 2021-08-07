Dance events, church services declared closed until August 9 | THE DAILY HERALD

The Hospitainer in Princess, St. Eustatius.

~ Second Covid-case in Statia ~

ST. EUSTATIUS–A second COVID-19 case has been recorded in St. Eustatius on Friday, August 6. This new case is unrelated to the case involving a journalist who arrived from Curaçao on August 4, and tested positive. The second case regards a Statia resident who has returned from a medical referral and has been placed in quarantine at home.

The patient returned home last week and upon administering an exit test it was discovered this person had contracted COVID-19. The Public Health Department GGD will do the usual monitoring and interviewing to ensure that the home quarantine is strictly being adhered to.

Contract tracing concerned the infected journalist has resulted in 40 persons being placed in quarantine. Six other persons will remain under observation for 14 days. They will be tested after five days to ascertain whether they have contracted COVID-19.

“This means that everyone linked to this case is currently in quarantine or observation,” Government Commissioner Alida Francis stated.

As a precautionary measure and with the public’s safety in mind, the Public Entity St. Eustatius has forbidden any dance parties between Friday, August 6, and Monday, August 9.

“These types of events bring people in close and direct contact with each other and are a catalyst for the further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the commissioner explained.

Restaurants can remain open but must implement hygienic protocols, such as hand sanitizing for clients when entering the restaurant and ensuring that staff and clients wear face masks. Church services are cancelled during this period as an extra precaution.

Director of the Social Domain Carol Jack Roosberg stated that Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC) has requested all persons with flu-like symptoms to call tel. 318-2371 first. “As is customary, you call first and will be asked a series of questions about your symptoms. The doctor on duty will then, if necessary, have someone come to your home location.”

Vaccinated persons coming from high-risk countries, which are among others the Netherlands, St. Maarten, Curaçao, Bonaire and Aruba, do need to have a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before entering and need to adhere to the monitoring protocol the first five days after entering.

The monitoring protocol requires that these persons follow the rules for the first five days of their stay on the island, such as wearing face masks in public spaces and when in contact with persons, social distancing, proper hand hygiene, only visiting outdoor seating areas of bars and restaurants and not visiting public events.

The rules allow persons to work during these first five days but only if they can keep to the rules while working. Certain professions where social distance cannot be adhered to are not allowed to work, such as, for instance, hairdressers.

This protocol has worked successfully thus far, Francis stated. Since the first phase of reopening the island for visitor more than 700 people have entered Statia and had to adhere to this protocol. Thursday’s positive case is only the first positive case since the introduction of the protocol.

“We do see that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is more aggressive and is spreading faster. Therefore, this may require us to revisit our entry strategy,” said Francis.

Persons can still register for vaccination at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4 = ‘vaccinantionregistration’ + ‘@’;

addyb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4 = addyb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4 + ‘statiagov’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4 = ‘vaccinantionregistration’ + ‘@’ + ‘statiagov’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textb015e21e01e901b63d9457661a97a1d4+”;

.

“For those persons who have decided not to vaccinate we urge you to ensure that you take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family by wearing a mask and social distancing when in public places or in crowd. Wash your hands often as these hygiene guidelines are known as one of the most effective ways to protect oneself,” Francis said.

Francis said the island government is “doing everything possible” to contain the situation. The public will be regularly informed. “Stay tuned for more information,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dance-events-church-services-declared-closed-until-august-9